Zombies Eat Justin Bieber - New Justin Bieber "Zombie Book" Released

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- Rabe King, an up-and-rising author of the teens/young adult/horror-comedy genre, has released his new Justin Bieber-inspired book, ‘Zombies Eat Justin Bieber.’ A frantically-paced novella that is both hilarious and suspenseful, it is about a Justin Bieber concert gone horribly wrong, and the only person who has accidentally caused it (a dude named Danny Wachowski) is also the only one who can save it.



This new Justin Bieber book is sure to delight fans of the pop star. Rabe King, the author, said in a recent interview, “With all this literary mish-mash going around, I thought, I would love to see somebody as ‘innocent-looking’ as Justin Bieber thrown in a zombie infestation setting. But don’t worry: this book is more comedy than horror, and the ending is just right to give hope to all fans of Justin Bieber.



About Zombies Eat Justin Bieber

Published by New York-based Skirmisher Press, ‘Zombies Eat Justin Bieber’ is now available on Amazon in ebook and print formats. For further information about the author Rabe King, please email his publicist at meghanrye60@gmail.com.