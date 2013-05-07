Zombies Equal Big Money as ZombiePortraits.com Announces Launch of New Affiliate Program

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- ZombiePortraits.com, the original photo to zombie to portrait service, recently announced the launch of their new affiliate program.



Since 2006, artist Rob Sacchetto has illustrated thousands of custom zombie portraits as part of his full-time business ZombiePortraits.com. His business was the first of its kind and his success has been astounding. Due to that success, Sacchetto has now officially launched an affiliate program to give others the opportunity to profit from his unique niche business and to spread his unique version of a zombie outbreak.



Featured in The Huffington Post, The Toronto Star, Rue Morgue Magazine and in numerous other media outlets, Sacchetto’s zombie business has recently expanded to include additional products such as posters, puzzles, books and official bicycle playing cards which only add to the potential of his affiliate program.



The website’s custom portraits are done by hand, and are incredibly detailed. “I’ve create thousands of portraits based on customer supplied photographs.” said owner and founder Rob Sacchetto in a recent interview. “In monetizing the traffic my site receives, I noticed a gap in existing affiliate programs. Zombie fans come from all walks of life and there are so many products popping up. But so few of those zombie products share their profits with fans. I really wanted to change that.”



In their recent announcement, the company emphasized that the affiliate program is available to everyone but horror sites, a niche that is notoriously difficult to monetize, would greatly benefit from the program. Commission for zombie products sold through the program is 5%, which is higher than what many other niche affiliate programs offer. The new affiliate program offers free sign up and complete transparency. The easy-to-use platform allows webmasters to actually see their leads, monitor their success and enables participants to make serious money.



The decision to offer an affiliate program supports the company’s mission to grow the business internationally, share the wealth and spread the zombie plague.



For more information about Zombie Portraits, or to sign up for free to the zombie affiliate program, visit their website at http://www.zombieportraits.com.



About Zombie Portraits

Zombie Portrait artist Rob Sacchetto is a 25 year veteran freelance artist who has been illustrating custom zombie portraits full-time since 2006. As the first artist to offer a custom zombie portrait service, his reputation as a zombie authority has flourished. Celebrity commissions include George Romero, Chris Hardwick, Tom Savini, Max Brooks and Greg Nicotero; the co-executive producer, director and special effects make-up designer on AMC’s The Walking Dead.



