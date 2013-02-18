Zongzi's Journey: New Paranormal Love Story Proves Importance of Never Giving Up on Life

Kenosha, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- The benefits of the paranormal have long interested humans, even the scientists who fail to explain why such experiences occur. Aside from being a fascinating and intriguing subject, the paranormal is also credited with saving millions of lives through enriching experiences.



Nothing proves this more than ‘Zongzi’s Journey’, the latest book by Richard Sentieri.



Synopsis:



A story about not giving up on life. This anti-suicide story follows Zongzi through fatal life choices searching for his ladylove, Jane. By way of dreamscapes and time travel he continues with help from his friends and a wolf.



Filled with poetry and dreamscapes the road is long and uphill. Filling his heart with love Zongzi plows a path to his ladylove, Jane. Can he overcome being used by friends to find peace or will he lose all hope?



As the author explains, his story was written to evoke a life-changing response in its readers.



“This story was written to give people hope in life. Too many people get caught in the moment where they kill themselves,” says Sentieri.



He continues, “I wrote this to help people to get through deep depression and to realize that suicide is not the answer.”



Sentieri’s book introduces readers to a number of characters featured in his popular online fantasy magazine.



“Readers will encounter Peanuts the renegade house mouse, Charlie the passionate goldfish and Bonsai the wolf. Along with Sandy, the local witch, and Pappy, the heroic veteran,” he adds.



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



"I truly liked the story. I don't know how to describe it but this story left me speechless. Perhaps someone might help me with the correct words," says Abigal D, who reviewed the book on the author’s website.



Chris W was equally as impressed, saying, “After I read the first page, I had to read the rest!”



About Richard Sentieri, in his own words

My name is Richard Sentieri . I am fifty-one and I was born and now live in the beautiful town of Kenosha Wisconsin. Raised by a single mother in a family of seven I have learned the importance of family. At a young age, my brother and his girlfriend passed away in result of a tragic motorcycle accident. This made me and my surviving siblings closer. Having another brother and the mother of their two children commit suicide inspired me to write about suicide prevention. Getting through depression has proven to me the power of prayer. I enjoy watching the Green Bay Packers and I sing and play harmonica. Currently I have a karaoke show. My family is doing well and I am very happy in my life. Helping others is very rewarding for me. I enjoy writing and it is very therapeutic. All I can do is hope and pray that Zongzi’s Journey can make an impact on the suicide epidemic.