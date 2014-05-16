Zoni Language Centers Announces Aggressive Pricing for Its English Language Courses

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Zoni Language Centers, a multi-site institution that offers dozens of language courses in its campuses across the United States, has just announced aggressive prices for Intensive English Programs (IEP) and other English language related courses.



Zoni Language Centers is a multi-site institution that offers language courses in its campuses in Manhattan, Queens, New Jersey, Miami Beach and Vancouver. The center has now announced the best prices for its Intensive English Programs (IEP) and other English language related courses.



Individuals looking forward to enrolling themselves in international study programs and study overseas can check out what Zoni has got to offer, and benefit from their aggressive prices. With all the quality courses that it has been offering over time, Zoni has become a leader in international language and college education.



Announcing the prices at a press meet, the institute head stated - “We are pleased to announce great prices for all our language courses at various centers across the country. We have been serving several thousands of students from many corners of the world at our English language schools in the United Kingdom, United Kingdom, Canada, Costa Rica and Columbia. We are committed to ensuring that your goal of learning English is affordable and that the quality of instruction is superior.”



Few of the leading featured programs and courses include Cambridge ESOL preparation, Premium Intensive English Program, and Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) program. The English courses NY conducted by Zoni are very popular throughout the city.



The institute head also went on to say - “We take pride in the success we have had over the past 20 years of English language education. We use a variety of effective teaching methods applied by college-educated teachers. Zoni is certified by the New York State Education Department and accredited by ACCET in Miami Beach and accredited by Languages Canada in Vancouver, Canada.”



Those who want to study abroad and gain polish their language skills can approach Zoni Language Course and choose a program that meets all their language learning needs.



About Zoni Language Centers

Zoni is a leading multi-site institution that imparts language courses across its several branches scattered throughout the country.



Log on to http://www.zoni.com/ for more info about the latest offers on English Language Courses.



Media Contact Details-

Name - Zoilo Nieto

Company - Zoni Language Centers

Email - jnieto@zoni.com

Phone - 1 (212) 736-9000

Fax. – 212-736-5408

22 W. 34th Street

New York, NY 10001