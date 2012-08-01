ZoniesHolgado.com Continues to Offer South Jersey Dentistry Services After 65 Years

Cherry Hill, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- Dentistry is a complicated profession. It requires a skilled hand, medical knowledge, and – most importantly – experience. Finding a trusted dental clinic can also be difficult. Prospective patients need to consider testimonials, reviews, and the types of dentistry services offered.



ZoniesHolgado.com wants to help patients solve all of their dental problems. The clinic specializes in both cosmetic dentistry and general dentistry services. Whether seeking dental veneers or clear braces, ZoniesHolgado.com seeks to provide the insight patients need in order to make an informed decision on their next dental procedure.



ZoniesHolgado.com is actively managed by Zonies-Holgado Dental Associates, located in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The clinic has previously received the ‘Best of South Jersey’ award, a prestigious award offered by South Jersey Magazine.



A spokesperson for ZoniesHolgado.com explained why the Best of South Jersey award was so important:



“Our clinic has strived for perfection for over 65 years. Being recognized as one of the best dental clinics in New Jersey is certainly something to be proud of, but it’s the customer testimonials that we truly want to showcase. Over the years, we’ve helped thousands of patients look their best, and we hope to continue doing that for years into the future.”



ZoniesHolgado.com offers a range of innovative and traditional dentistry solutions. At the clinic, dental professionals can install dental veneers, Invisalign clear braces, or dental implants Cherry Hill, for example. Or, patients can opt for a simple teeth whitening procedure. Cosmetic dental procedures are becoming more popular and affordable every year, the clinic claims. Thanks to modern technology, patient procedures are safer than ever.



Zonies-Holgado Dentists also offers Chairside Economic Restorative Esthetic Ceramic, better known as CEREC. This specialized procedure uses state-of-the-art equipment to install crowns, replace fillings, or even apply veneers. The goal of CEREC technology is to make the procedure as comfortable and convenient as possible for the patient. Its combination of 3D digital photography as well as computer aided design will ensure that dental procedures are completed safely and efficiently.



Using the ZoniesHolgado.com website, prospective patients can read reviews from former patients or learn about the services offered. The website provides detailed description of what each service entails, which allows patients to understand exactly what will be done to their teeth. Once ready to book an appointment, visitors can easily click the ‘Request an Appointment’ button.



Whether seeking cosmetic dental procedures or interested in general dental work from experienced professionals, ZoniesHolgado.com seeks to provide the resources that prospective patients need to make informed decisions on their next dental procedure.



About ZoniesHolgado.com

ZoniesHolgado.com is the online home of Zonies-Holgado Dental Associates, a clinic from Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Using the ZoniesHolgado.com website, patients can learn more about dental services or request an appointment. For more information, please visit: http://www.zoniesholgado.com