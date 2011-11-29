zookie.com Now Offers Professional Wedding Photo Albums Direct to Consumers

Deerfield, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2011 -- After the last dance has been danced and the bride and groom are off on their honeymoon, the most anticipated event will be the arrival of their wedding photo album. Unfortunately, the process of selecting the final 50 to 100 photos from the 500 to 1000+ pictures on their wedding photo disc and then creating an album, becomes an onerous task for busy, newlyweds. But now, newly married couples can turn that task over to zookie.com.



For the past 16 years, professional photographers have been sending pictures of their clients’ weddings to Zookbinders to design and craft fine quality wedding albums. Now, Zookbinders has launched zookie.com so that brides and grooms can go online and order the same high quality, handcrafted, professional wedding albums at an affordable price.



According to Zookbinders founder and president Mark Zucker, the timing was right for a direct-to-consumer product. “The nature of the business has changed dramatically,” stated Zucker. “With digital photography, fewer photographers are including albums in their wedding packages, and more newlyweds are going online to order their albums. We felt it was time to offer consumers the same professional quality wedding albums we’ve been creating for photographers since 1995.”



While there are a number of do-it-yourself photo album websites, Zucker is quick to note that zookie.com is not one of them. “Unlike many DIY photo book websites, in which couples choose a template and then still have to review and select the photos and arrange them on the pages, zookie handles the entire process start to finish,” says Zucker.



Zucker’s intention is to make the ordering process as stress-free as possible. Clients log on to zookie.com, select the album style, size and color they want, send zookie a copy of the disc of their wedding photos, and zookie takes it from there. zookie’s professionals select the images for the book and post them for the client to review and approve or revise. In the next step, zookie’s designers create the backgrounds and arrange the photos on the pages to craft a customized wedding album design. Once this is done a virtual flipbook of the wedding album is posted on zookie’s website where clients can see it and virtually turn the pages for the final approval or revision process. Completed wedding albums are delivered directly to the customers’ home by zookie, within two to four weeks from the date of ordering.



Zucker indicated that another difference between the DIY sites and zookie is the quality of the materials used. “The covers of zookie’s photo albums are made of genuine leather; the images on the inside are displayed in edge-to-edge two-page spreads, are printed on the highest quality photographic paper and mounted (permanently adhered) to thick, rigid pages that lay flat with no seams or bulging centers,” Zucker explained. For additional finishing touches, clients can select enhancements such as gilded edges, rounded corners and engraving. zookie also offers parent and purse size albums, framed copies of selected images, and proof books that display every photo from the wedding.



An additional unique feature of zookie.com is that zookie will replace – for free - they created that has been destroyed by a natural disaster.



About zookie

zookie was born in the Fall of 2011, but the founders have been making beautiful wedding albums since 1995, supplying professional photographers under the Zookbinders brand. Now these same high quality albums are available directly to brides and grooms. For more information about zookie's custom wedding photo album design service, go to http://www.zookie.com