Zoom Informatico - a New Spanish Article Directory Is Introduced to Access High-Quality & Interesting Content

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- Zoom Informatico, a new article directory to access interesting and useful information in the Spanish language, is now launched online. The directory allows users to create a free registration on the site and post unlimited articles. All articles are categorized under various industries so that users can easily search the content and information that they need. The site invites all Spanish speaking authors to join in, so that they can post their written works and at the same time can access a variety of content for their need.



The site is available to its global audience and perhaps one of its kind Spanish language directory that all Spanish-knowing users will love to access. The creators of the site have successfully maintained a visual aesthetics and a clutter-free interface that makes the article submission task very simple. They claim that because of their user-friendly features, the site is gaining huge popularity among the worldwide Spanish speaking authors and other people. They reveal that the idea behind launching Zoom Informatico is not only to offer article marketing opportunities but also to provide people with the interesting information for their varied uses. Its main focus is to help people with their various kinds of problems, ranging from technological issues to social issues.



The site owners maintain that the directory will play an important role in improving search engine ranking of all sites that are available in the Spanish language. Today, most of the Search Engine Optimization professionals agree that article marketing is the best method that a website owner can use in order to improve a website's position in all leading search engines. The text links blended intelligently in an informative article can help build a backlink in the most effective manner. Keeping in mind the long-term promotional benefits, most SEO professionals recommend article marketing, and now Zoom Informatico allowing submission of Spanish content, websites in Spanish can easily be promoted on all major search engines.



About Zoom Informatico

Zoom Informatico presents original articles and reviews on various topics of interest in the Spanish language. One can publish all sorts of articles on the site after creating their free account. The directory publishes informative and educational articles that can help people understand a topic in a more interesting manner. Spanish speaking writers who want to share their knowledge with others can submit their articles on the site for free.



For Inquiries –

Contact Person: Richard Toro

Phone: 305-632-4382

E-mail: zoominformatico@gmail.com

Website: http://zoominformatico.com