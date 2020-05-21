Zoom to Be Listed as a Top Player in the Video Conferencing Software Market on 360Quadrants

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2020 -- Zoom will be listed as a top player in the Video Conferencing Market on 360Quadrants. Zoom is a leading video and web conferencing platform headquartered in San Jose, California. It was founded in 2011 by Eric Yuan. It offers an easy to use interface and a reliable cloud platform for collaborating, chatting and video and audio conferencing. It can be operated through various channels such as desktops, laptops, mobiles, desk phone, and even room systems.



With the entire world in lockdown due to COVID 19 there is a high dependence on the use of video and audio conferences to carry out business. The Zoom app has been many businesses go-to video conferencing app as it offers its basic service for free. The usage for Zoom has skyrocketed since the start of the lockdown. Recently a court in Singapore, announced a death sentence to a drug trafficker via a Zoom conference call. PunithanGenasan helped the trafficking of 28.5 kgs of heroin in 2011. Government officials of Singapore did not have any objection to the sentencing done via video conferencing. Zoom offers a free plan for public use and a paid version with more advanced features. Zoom pricing details can be found on 360Quadrants.



360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform,is working on releasing a quadrant on Video Conferencing Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrant s combines inputs from various industry experts, buyers, and vendors, and conducts extensive secondary research inclusive of annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, white paper, and various directories and databases in order to rate the companies in every quadrant.



360Quadrants covers 28 companies in the Video Conferencing Software space and will place the top 25 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 25 companies will be categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.



Along with the listing of Zoom Video Conferencing Software,



360Quadrants has worked on listing 3CX, Adobe Connect, Amazon Chime, Bitrix24, Blue Jeans, Circuit, Cisco, Daily, Drum, Fuze, GotoMeetings, ooVoo, RocketChat, Skype, Uber Conference among others as the top vendors in the video Conferencing Software market. The platform will also provide the most granular Video Conferencing Software comparisons between vendors.



Video Conferencing Software is a software that enables users to connect from different locations using computers through audio and video. Video conferencing aims to offers users a face to face meeting environment virtually. Users can share screens of their devices and carry out meetings with other members on the call. It also provides chat and recording features. Some video conferencing software allows users to share content as well so collaboration can be made easier.



360 Scoring Methodology

Top Companies in Video Conferencing Software will be rated using the following methodology -

1. A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conduct extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).

2. A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

a) Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

b) Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.

3. Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research for the Video Conferencing Software market. These parameters will be updated every 6 months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration.

4. A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

a) Buyers

b) Industry Experts

c) 360Quadrants Analysts

d) Vendors (Competitors)

5. The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).

6. After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on their score.



