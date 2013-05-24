Zoombies iOS Game on Sale Memorial Day Weekend to Honor Brave Warriors

Hoffman Estates, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- High Voltage Software is honoring the brave soldiers fighting against the apocalypse this Memorial Day weekend with a price reduction to just $0.99 on its hit game Zoombies: Animales de la Muerte!—The castle-defense-genre game has been lauded by critics for its action-heavy undead fun and novel gameplay style, which lets users trace the path of their weapon of choice, including Aztec hatchets, guacamole, and even piñatas.



Since the Mexican zombie apocalypse began on iOS earlier this month, players have heroically put over 18.6 million Zoombies out of their misery, and cured as many as 150,000 additional undead. While the números speak for themselves, developer and end-of-the-world experto Eric Nofsinger is sounding the trumpet for brave new soldiers to enlist against the terrifying Zoombie hordes.



“Over 350,000 animales have been liberated from the affected zoo, and our zookeeper Don Eduardo is muy contento about that,” says Nofsinger. “But we’ve made the strategic decision to put the app on sale this Memorial Day to recruit additional anti-Zoombie warriors to the front lines.”



The game provides nonstop zombie action through 45 levels and 225 challenging Sugar Skull Missions that require timing, strategy and precision. Players have the option to battle as either Marco or Maria, two deceptively deadly estudiantes who pack a mortal punch, while trying to rescue as many animals as possible before their brains are eaten by the Zoombies. Adding to the fun, golden pesos can be exchanged for Especiales upgrades, weapons, and costumes.



The game, available as a universal app for iPhone, iPad, and iPad Touch, mixes cartoon artistry with gory details, and has been awarded fantastic reviews from gamers on the iTunes App Store, where it averages 4.5 stars, as well as purple hearts from IGN, Pocket Gamer UK, and Gamezebo.



Language Support:

English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese



Device Requirements:

iPhone 4, iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPod Touch (4th generation), iPod Touch (5th generation), iPad 2 Wi-Fi, iPad 2 Wi-Fi + 3G, iPad (3rd generation), iPad Wi-Fi + 4G, iPad (4th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (4th generation), iPad mini and iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular



- Requires iOS 4.0 or later

- Universal app optimized for display on all iOS devices



- 86.4 MB



Pricing and Availability:

Zoombies: Animales de la Muerte! is on sale for $0.99 (or equivalent amount in other currencies) until the morning of Tuesday, May 28, 2013. Battle-ready soldiers can download the game from the iTunes App Store in the Games category.



About High Voltage Software

Based in the vibrant Chicago suburb of Hoffman Estates, High Voltage Software employs 75 of the game industry’s most talented individuals, and has been the leading independent game development studio in the Midwest for over 20 years. Zoombies is the studio’s second original mobile title, following hot on the heels of Apple Editor’s Choice winner Le Vamp, and adding to a library of 80 titles in countless genres and on every game platform.



Press Contact

Susan Bishop

Email: susan.bishop@high-voltage.com

Phone: 847-490-9567 Ext. 225



AppStore link:

https://itunes.apple.com/app/zoombies-animales-la-muerte!/id584482482