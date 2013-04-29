Zoomrite.com Connects Consumer with Local Carpet Cleaners in Tampa and Carpet Cleaners in Atlanta

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- It is a fact that nobody enjoys doing chores, every year when the carpet needs professional cleaning people tend to spend hours and hours searching for the best carpet cleaners in their area. Such a search requires a lot of time sitting in front of a computer, clicking through carpet cleaning business websites, making phone calls and waiting for the company to respond. Zoomrite.com has now revolutionized this process. It provides a platform which connects consumers to the local carpet cleaners in Tampa and Atlanta making the process of carpet cleaner selection much quicker and hassle free for the consumers.



Why spend up to 5 days trying to figure out the best carpet cleaning vendor when Zoomrite.com enables it’s users to cut down the time it takes to select a carpet cleaner company in just 5 minutes. Zoomrite.com has simplified the process by bringing multiple local carpet cleaners in Tampa and Atlanta on one screen. Clients can start by entering the details of the cleaning job in the search tool information such as the number of rooms, the date the cleaning service and their zip code are required. This will all Zoomrite.com search tool present a list of carpet cleaners in the specific area. The client can them simply select a carpet cleaning company, make the payment through internet, confirm the appointment then kick back, relax and enjoy the fresh clean carpets.



Zoomrite.com have the customer’s safety and benefit in mind so that customers do not have to worry when selecting a company, not only does Zoomrite.com provide quick and hassle free selection of a carpet cleaner company, they also run background checks of vendors to ensure that they are trustworthy. Furthermore, the website offers a Fixed-price guarantee providing upfront pricing so the customers do not feel cheated when presented with surprise charges at the end of a job. Clients can select a vendor by reading reviews posted by verified customers, with no fake or paid comments. Zoomrite.com provides world class customer service to help consumer throughout the process



Zoomrite.com is a great resource for all carpet cleaning vendors as it enables them to make use of the website’s positive Internet reputation, this will be extra beneficial for new carpet cleaning companies who do not have an online presence yet. Other websites which provide carpet cleaners information and customer reviews, do not provide instant quotes, scheduling and online booking facility like Zoomrite.com. This guarantees that Zoomrite.com is far more superior to all the other carpet cleaner information websites.



For more information and to search a local carpet cleaner in Tampa or Atlanta on Zoomrite.com visit www.zoomrite.com or call (813) 408-8130. Vendors can also contact to be listed on the website.



