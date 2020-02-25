"ZooSmart Cluster Puzzle," Interconnected Real-Life Animal Figures, Now on Kickstarter!

Ashburn, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2020 -- Bring the zoo home with ZooSmart cluster puzzles, real-life animal figures creatively illustrated and designed to interconnect with other similar figures. With each piece different and designed as a specific animal, ZooSmart cluster puzzles present a fun and challenging building experience for children and adults.



In addition to each puzzle piece being shaped like an animal, each piece also contains fun information and fast facts about the respective animal on the back of the piece. A fun, educational experience, learn about common zoo animals and their wildlife habitats, behavior, and scientific classification while simultaneously developing fine motor skills, cognitive and emotional abilities, patience, and a sense of achievement.



ZooSmart cluster puzzles will initially be available in a variety of sets. Each set will be suited for ages 3+ and will contain anywhere from 21 to 60 pieces, wood crafted and beautifully illustrated. Puzzle pieces are usable in several kinds of independent puzzles - farm animals, alphabet animals, aquatic animals, birds, and more - to group and learn animals by families and shape. With each piece bearing a complete picture, ZooSmart cluster puzzles promise to fit together in creative and interesting ways that prove challenging and engaging for both children and adults.



But on the go and away from your puzzle pieces? Support the Kickstarter campaign to get exclusive access to the ZooSmart puzzle application for iOS and Android devices, which allows children and parents to have the same educational fun on-the-go.



Funding from this Kickstarter campaign will be used to support manufacturing and distribution efforts for ZooSmart cluster puzzles. The first cluster puzzles are expected to be released in June 2020. The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/2085156804/zoosmart-cluster-puzzle-bring-the-zoo-home



Supporters around the world can support ZooSmart Cluster Puzzle by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $10. But for a pledge of $39 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including a ZooSmart cluster puzzle set. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About ZooSmart

Developed by Ignithink, ZooSmart is a novelty of cluster puzzles in which each piece bears a complete picture of an animal and promises to fit together with other pieces in creative and interesting ways. Challenging to assemble, ZooSmart cluster puzzles promise hours of engaging fun.



