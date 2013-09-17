Zoou Unveils a Groundbreaking Pay Monthly Website Service for Businesses

Carrickfergus, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Finally, businesses have a professional, affordable and a highly effective way to create and maintain websites without feeling the burden of the payment or the development process. Zoou has unveiled a website design package with prices starting from just a meagre £19.99 per month. The package consists of pay monthly service, regular website updates, custom design, SEO optimization, an unrestricted hosting account and unlimited business email addresses.



The pay monthly website design package unveiled by Zoou enables the client to get highly professional services, unlike several companies that charge a minimum fee of around £60 per month yet their services have extremely limited features and more or less the same template for all their customers.



Ordering for the pay monthly websites from Zoou ensures quite indispensable features that are fundamental for a business whose intention is to grow bigger. Yes, a business that is focused on expandability will need the features that are offered by Zoou such as unlimited business email accounts, unlimited and fully secure hosting space, unlimited bandwidth for site activities and telephone and online support via the company’s advanced support ticket area.



Zoou’s pay monthly service is ideal for businesses that intend to save on costs and maintain powerful features and great images. That is because the websites are beautifully made and are highly responsive for all devices. All websites are designed using futuristic web design technology and advanced languages to provide the clients with fast websites with properly functioning structures.



In addition to the aforementioned features, websites that are designed by Zoou are all professional and search engine ready. That means that the websites’ engine will be optimised for major search engines like Google, Yahoo!, Bing and Ask. The design outlook is equally professional to ensure that the image of the client’s business is professional and quite appealing.



Zoou Director was very categorical when asked about the company and its future, he said: “As a company, what we believe in is quality service to all our beloved customers. We give them value for their money and we always rejoice when our customers grow bigger as a result of our services. That is why our prices are quite favorable yet we maintain world class quality.”



“I highly recommend Zoou. I have not done anything on my website except to provide the company with the essential information. They have maintained my website properly and have remained highly responsive to my queries. ”



About Zoou

Zoou is a professional web design and development company that offers its services to clients from around the globe, but mainly from the United Kingdom. Besides the web design and development, the company also offers online marketing services, Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and web hosting services.



The company offers tailored and highly advanced website development services too. The range of websites therefore accommodates small, medium sized and multinational companies. Some of the premium websites developed by Zoou have some sophisticated features such as shopping cart, bookings, ticket sales and more.



Zoou has a responsive team of web designers and developers who have extensive experience. The team consists of highly motivated and diligent experts who will stop at nothing until the client is fully satisfied.



For more information about Zoou and its services, visit the company’s website at: www.zoou.co.uk.



Media contact:

Michael

Email: mike@zoou.co.uk

Website: www.zoou.co.uk