Zopo Mobile Launches New Android Smartphone with Quad Core Processor

Shenzheng, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- Zopo Mobile, the leading smartphone maker from China has reportedly launched a new Android smartphone called ZOPO ZP950+ Phablet Android smartphone. The latest ZOPO phone runs on Quad core processor.



This new zopo zp950+ is an advanced version of the previous ZP950 model from the Chinese smartphone company and has been backed by cutting edge MTK processor MT6589. The phone runs on 4.1 Jelly Bean Android operating system and can be upgraded to 4.2.



"We have backed our new smartphone with some of the leading edge features which are sure to impress you. Our latest zopo zp950H Android phone comprises of ARMv7 Quad core 1.2 GHz processor and you will get dual standby double SIM card facility. The phone works on 3G WCDMA network and features 544MP PowerVR SGX GPU", said the spokesperson from Zopo Mobile.



The ZOPO ZP950+ Phablet covers a dimension of 158 x 83.5 x 10.2mm. The chic sleek phone is available in both grey and white colors.



Zopo has designed their latest Android smartphone with a multi-touch IPS TFT High Definition capacitive 5.7 inches of screen. The zopo 950+ screen is able to support sixteen million colors and the display resolution is High Definition 1280 x 720 pixels.



When it comes to the camera & video features of the ZOPO ZP950+ Phablet Android smartphone, it has both rear and front camera facilities; 8.0 MP rear camera with LED flash and AF. The front camera has a 2 MP capacity and the phone supports video capture at 1080 Pixel (1920 x1080 @ 30 FPS).



"When it comes to networking, our latest Android smartphone is game for both 2G & 3G networking with network speeds of HSUPA 11.5Mbps and HSDPA 42.2Mbps. The device supports various data technologies such as EDGE, HSPA +, HSPA & GPRS", the spokesperson added, while speaking about the networking support from ZOPO ZP950+.



Added to it, he further stressed on the EMMC 4 GB internal storage and 1GB of RAM capacity of the phone. The phone is backed by MicroSD card memory card support up till 64 GB.



The connectivity & communication features of ZOPO ZP950+ are Micro USB v2, Wi-Fi, VPN and Bluetooth v4.0 support. This new phone also includes different sensors such as compass, proximity, light and gravity sensors.



Commenting about an extensive spread of pre-loaded applications with the phone, the spokesperson added further, "It's great to put here that we are offering our new ZOPO ZP950+ Phablet with a huge spread of pre-loaded functional apps such as Google Talk, Google Maps, Google Calendar, Google Mail, Twitter, Facebook, Google Play store and many more. It runs on 2500 mAh Li-Polymer battery with a stand by time of 130 to 200 hours".



For more information, visit http://www.zopo-mobile.net



About The Zopo mobile phone

The Zopo mobile phone is a Chinese-manufactured smartphone that has much of the same features as traditional smartphone but you can buy this phone at more affordable price than other smartphone brands