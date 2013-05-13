Zorin Material Handling Offers New Ergonomic Liftn Buddy Powered Hand Cart

North Fargo, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Zorin Material Handling Company, located in Waukegan, IL, is the leading manufacturer and supplier of material handling equipment and is proud to offer as an authorized dealer of the ergonomic Lift’n Buddy powered hand cart. Established in 1996, Zorin transformed the industry with the innovative DrumJak Series of drum handling equipment.



The Lift'n Buddy (LNB 350) loads up to 350 pounds. With a press of a button the platform raises from floor level to 36" in a matter seconds. The LNB 350 is used for loading and unloading shelves, racks, workbenches, delivery vehicles, or any number of applications that require items to be lifted and/or transported. The LNB 350's linear actuator provides smooth lifting / lowering and precise positioning with zero drift. The features of the Lift’n Buddy include:



- Aluminum construction is rugged and lightweight

- Large 10" flat-free tires roll easily over any surface including uneven floors, carpet and dirt parking lots

- Intuitive operation requires no training

- Tethered pushbutton controller allows users to raise and lower loads from any side of the unit

- Generous 20" x 16" platform with load backrest has 10 cut-outs for securing loads with bungee cords or straps

- Base platen allows Lift'n Buddy to be free standing even when raised under load

- On-board charger plugs into any 110v outlet

- Power save function preserves battery life during periods of inactivity

- Can be used indoors or outdoors - even in rain or snow



About Lift’n Buddy

Lift'n Buddy (http://www.liftnbuddy.com), a division of Southworth Products, is the revolutionary mobile lifting device. Lift’n Buddy was the recipient of the 2012 Wall Street Journal Technology Innovation Awards for Technology Design as well as the Edison Award; Lift’n Buddy was recognized for new product innovation, in the category of Industrial Design Tools. The Lift'n Buddy is designed with proper ergonomics and safety in mind for any person and any moving and lifting job. These mobile lifting devices help companies avoid the exposure of employee injury, litigation, and workers’ compensation claims. Follow Lift’n Buddy on Twitter at @LiftnBuddy.



