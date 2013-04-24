ZPChips Offers the Best Facebook Poker Chips at Discounted Packages

Melbourne, Victoria -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- ZPChips is a company which provides Facebook poker chips at an affordable price range. Based in Melbourne, the company initiated its operations in the year 2009, covering thousands of orders from regular players engaged in buying high stake Facebook poker chips.



The company provides a unique online platform which offers poker chips to cover all Facebook poker applications. The company officials say, “We offer full 24/7 live support to customers to take up orders, chips collection and responding to customer queries”. The company offers one of the best platforms for those customers who are looking forward to buying cheap zynga poker chips online. This company offers outstanding customer support by giving a fast response to customer queries like answering questions or doubts related to purchase online.



ZPChips supplies Zynga poker chips at the best discounted price package to the customers. The company officials say, “ZPChips gives 100% guarantee for investments made by customers for purchase of facebook poker chips with our company”. Customers who are interested in buying zynga poker chips from ZPChips need to first review the specific price list based on the different packages offered and take a purchase decision on that basis. Customers need to pay for the poker chips package as a second step. The company offers different modes of payment such as credit card, bank wire transfer, web money, liberty reserve, payza, western union, money gram and a lot more options which suits the customer needs. The company puts forward a secure and SSL encrypted payment mechanism aimed to retain customer information security. Along with this, the company always encourages a safe and fast mode of transfer devoid of any account bans. Once a customer order has been taken up, the company operators will explain and deliver the poker chips within 5-15 minutes. Customers can check all the important information regarding the order number and other live support or queries via Email.



The company also gives the option for customers to sell facebook poker chips at a higher price. This can be done by putting forward a request to sell poker chips at a good price with the company. As part of this, customers need to fill up an application form and submit it online. The company operators will evaluate the price quoted and if feasible will contact customers within 24 hours and thus initiate the poker chips sale process. To purchase Facebook poker chips at an affordable price, visit www.zpchips.com



About ZPChips

ZPChips is a company which supplies Facebook poker chips at an economical price range. The company was launched in 2009 in Melbourne to offer customers a wide range of poker chips supporting any type of Facebook poker applications. The company offers the best online platform for customers to buy cheap zynga poker chips packages. A 24/7 lives support is provided by the company to respond to any specific queries related to poker purchase.



Media Contact

ZPChips CO.

001 679 27542

Adelaide Street 134,

Melbourne,

Australia

www.ZPChips.com