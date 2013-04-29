Zpchips.com Releases Attractive Discount Packages on Facebook Poker Chips

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- ZPChips.com is becoming one of the best online suppliers of Facebook poker chips. They have come up with whopping discount packages for poker chips including the Zynga poker chips. The poker chips are available for the best and lowest price at the site. The company guarantees that the chips especially the Facebook poker chips would not be available at a lower rate with any other site. The site has installed vast security measures to ensure the security of client data in their account. The measures include a 128 bit encryption key for ensuring the security of the personal data disclosed to the site



The site ensures timely delivery of the packages ordered by the client, in addition to the low price. The order is processed as soon as it is received and checked with the stock and allotted to the customer. The process will be completed and the package delivered to the client within 5 to 15 minutes of placing the order. The site offers live customer support round the clock. It provides 24/7 live support for queries and consultation regarding the selection of the best package based on the client’s requirements.



The site provides details of their packages on their website. To buy Zynga poker chips, on selecting the best package the order can be made by filling out the necessary details. The site has SSL security to ensure protection of the personal data disclosed. After making the order, the payment can be made. The site accepts money through PayPal, Credit card, WebMoney, liberty reserve, payza, MoneyGram, Western Union, bank wire transfer, and many more. After the order has been fulfilled, an id would be sent to the email id provided in the form. On furnishing this id at the customer support, the best deal in cheap Zynga poker chips would be delivered. The Facebook poker chips can be availed by adding the site to the Facebook account, the chips would be delivered to the poker table.



For ordering the ideal package of poker chips, visit http://www.zpchips.com/



About ZPChips.com

ZPChips.com is one of the best suppliers of Zynga and Facebook poker chips online since 2009. The site provides huge discount packages on the poker chips, and they are available at the lowest price at this site. The site also provides timely delivery within 5- 15 minutes of placing the order and also has a 24/7 live support team.



Media Contact

ZPChips CO

Adelaide Street 134,

Melbourne,

Australia

Contact no: 001 679 27542

www.ZPChips.com