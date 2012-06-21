Zululex Marketing Becomes Dominant Force in Kentucky SEO With Acquisition of Kywebs

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2012 -- Effectively implementing search engine optimization strategies should be a priority for every type of business. In Kentucky, the search engine optimization industry is evolving, and there is one company that is at the frontier of this evolution. Zululex Marketing is an SEO company based in Lexington, Kentucky, and it has just become the leader of the Kentucky search engine optimization industry. Thanks to its recent purchase of Kywebs, a former key player in the state’s SEO industry, Zululex Marketing has assured its place at the top of this domain.



Following the acquisition of Kywebs, Zululex now benefits from leading researchers covering the latest Google Panda and Google Penguin algorithms, which are used by Google to determine search result rankings. Every business knows how important Google rankings are for driving website traffic, so having access to cutting-edge research on these topics provides companies with a distinct advantage.



The Zululex Marketing website explains how the firm assists businesses in developing their SEO strategies:



“Our skilled professionals will rebuild your online profile and ensure your brand presence on all the popular web platforms. We will be constantly updating and tweaking your presence on most of these sites and create quality, incoming links. We will also do manual link exchanges to sites similar to yours, branding your site as an authority figure in your industry.”



Businesses can read more about what Zululex Marketing can do for them in the Methods section of the firm’s website. These methods include social media networks, but they do not stop there. Zululex Internet marketing services also utilize blog platforms and communities, crowd sourcing, wikis, video and music platforms, customer service networks and reputation pages. The Portfolio section of the website enables visitors to see the plethora of companies that Zululex Marketing has assisted with its services. They can also read high quality editorial content about search engine optimization techniques and news.



Zululex offers a wide range of online business services, including web design, reputation management and website analysis. Businesses can discover these services by visiting the main homepage of Zululex. There, they will find links to websites dedicated to all of these services, each with their own Methods, Portfolio and Articles sections.



Zululex plans to consolidate its position as Kentucky’s premier specialist for online marketing and the company believes acquisition of Kywebs shows there commitment to providing the very best service to their clients .



