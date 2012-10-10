Zumba Masquerade Presented by FITbiz

Richardson, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- At noon on Saturday, October 20, 2012 FITbiz is throwing another fitness-oriented celebration! FITbiz, managed by Brandy Wedgeworth, is known for providing a thrilling blend of fun and fitness. The theme is a Zumba Masquerade-style mixed with a splash of hip-hop. Prizes will be awarded, including a special gift to the Person with the Best Mask. The fun begins at 12:00pm with class until 2:00pm, at which point DJ Meschack will spin the hottest beats until 3:00pm.



The party will feature notable instructors, including Brandy Wedgeworth, Alfredo Reyes, Gaby E. Zumba, Zumba with Chely, Luis Rodriguez, Kelley Costin Rowland, Marco Raygoza, Marco Antonio and Callie Balderas. Food & drink will be well-stocked at the full-bar and kitchen, and various vendors will be on hand to display their latest offerings. Participants are invited to dance, sweat, and socialize – as well as to celebrate the birthdays of three special people: zumba instructor Marco Antonia, professional dancer Michelle Gibson, and zumba fanatic Teresa Sneed!



Be sure to grab your ticket early, as the first 10 people to purchase one will receive a free drink ticket. Tickets are $10.00 in advance (currently available for purchase at http://zumbamasquerade.eventbrite.com), or $15.00 at the door. For additional information or questions, feel free to contact Brandy Wedgeworth at Brandy@fitbiz.us or call 214-280-8500. Tables for vendors are still available for $20.00 per table – but only 7 slots are still open to sell merchandise, so act quick!



What: An Afternoon Zumba Masquerade Dance Party

When: 12:00pm-3:00pm – Saturday, October 20, 2012

Where: Viva La Vida Supper Club – 807 S. Central Expressway, Richardson, TX 75080

Who: Presented by FITbiz

Tickets: $10.00 advance, $15.00 at door

http://zumbamasquerade.eventbrite.com

http://www.fitbiz.us



