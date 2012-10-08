Zumba Party in Pink Events Breasts Cancer Awareness Events

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2012 -- Without a doubt, the statistics for breast cancer are grim. Because of this, Zumba Fitness is doing its part in a global effort to make everyone aware of breast cancer. In doing so, it is hoped that both women and men will be proactive in getting tested as well as be aware of the signs to look for that might indicate the presence of breast cancer. These events are called Zumba Party In Pink and they are both a fundraiser and an awareness effort.



Zumba Fitness and many master instructors, celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness with proceeds going to breast cancer research. At these events, Zumba instructors dress in pink and invite other instructors to participate. Not only is this a lot of fun, but many instructors from the same region all pull together in support of this important cause.



In highlighting the flow of these events, PGR Family Cardio in Lewisville, Texas event started off with the Lynnette Carter and her Zumbatomic Kids doing warm-up routines to build up the involvement and intensity of all the participants. It was really inspiring to see the children all dressed in various shades of pink, doing their routines as a contribution to Breast Cancer Awareness.



About Brickhouse Studio Club

At the Brickhouse Studio Club in Frisco, Texas, it was rather heartwarming to see owner Tami Eisenchenk Bliss and over thirty (30) participants come out in bad weather to participate in the Zumba Party in Pink Event. What a way to support a cause with Zumba Fitness! These events are taking place all over the world.



Many other events will occur in the Dallas Texas Fort Worth area all in the month of October. So stay tuned to more exciting fun for a cause.



Press Release Contact:

Carla Harrell, Owner

Phone: (504)237-3510

http://www.fitnessensemble.com

carla.harrell@therhinestoneartist.com

http://www.facebook.com/fitnessensemble

http://www.twitter.com/fitnessensemble