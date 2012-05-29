ZupZee Brings Together the Best in Free Online Games

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2012 -- Online flash games are a great way to pack in some entertainment during a lunch-break or while waiting for something significant to happen at work. The games are based on simple control mechanisms inspired by the console games of the eighties and nineties, with colorful art-styles and simple storylines to engage procrastinators in a fun, and surprisingly addictive experience.



ZupZee has recently been launched to bring together the very best online games from around the web, pulling in titles from popular gaming sites like Adult Swim and Newgrounds. These free online games are easy to play and pack in a host of different gaming elements from a wide variety of genres. These micro-budget games are often places where new young developers cut their teeth, making simple innovations from new combinations to compel a difficult target audience to stick with their game.



ZupZee has cut the wheat from the chaff to collate only the best games, and it’s colorful, user-friendly website has been designed to make games easier to discover than ever.



Along the header bar the games are broken down into their chief categories: arcade, action, adventure, defence, fun, girls, racing, strategy, shooting, sport, and more. That way, those familiar with free online games can easily find the genre of their preference to try something new.



From there, the dynamic content gallery contains featured additions from all genres, and beneath that, new games are listed. All games come with a preview tile comprising a high quality image of the game and a star rating awarded the game by users.



In the side bar, games are ranked by their popularity on the site, while high quality previews along with game descriptions are featured in tiled genre boxes down the main column.



Once a user has selected the game, there are all sorts of options to interact socially with other gamers, from assigning a rank to posting a review, leaving comments and recording high scores.



A spokesperson for the site explained, “There’s so many online games now that finding the best one can really take the fun out what is supposed to be a quick and enjoyable experience. We’ve collated what we believe are the very best flashgames from around the web so gamers don’t have to waste valuable playing time finding something fun to do.”



About ZupZee

ZupZee is a new online gaming collation website that aims to bring the best in free online gaming together in one easy to access directory.



For more information please visit: http://www.zupzee.com