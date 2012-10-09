Zurich Beauty Provides LeaseStation for Budding Parlors

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- Start-up entrepreneurs especially salon owner know how difficult it is to secure new equipment for their new venture. However, Chicago-based Zurich Beauty stands ready to help them out with the LeaseStation financing program that it offers to start-up salons and beauty parlors.



With LeaseStation, parlor entrepreneurs can now avail of brand new salon equipment that they will lease and pay for monthly. Zurich Beauty provides 100% financing, so you can rest assured that all your costs are covered and paid for by Zurich Beauty upon approval of your application for financing. The financing program does not force the lessee to pay for hidden costs, because it will pay for everything that you need to get your business off the ground. Specifically, the loan is calculated to be able to pay for costs for delivery, services and other miscellaneous expenses related to the financing.



With the help of LeaseStation, you will be able to continue using your lines of funding without having to take out cash from your working capital in order to acquire additional equipment for your business. All you have to do is make enough money every month to ensure a steady cash flow from which you can draw your monthly payments for your lease and other operating expenses.



When your loan is approved, you have the flexibility to choose how you spread out your monthly payments. The program offers payment terms for as short as 24months, with the longest term extending up to 60 months. The best thing about Zurich Beauty’s LeaseStation financing program is that it does not increment interest, thus you can expect to say the same principal amount every month up until you have repaid the lease. This makes the financial program a highly manageable and flexible option for financing your new business.



LeaseStation does not require you to pay downpayment, and if there’s a start-up fee it’s so low that you can just take it from your cash on hand.



Last but not the least, getting a lease from Zurich Beauty will help you save money in taxes. Legislation dictates that lease payments are not taxed 100%, and can be deducted from your total tax payment under the business expenses category. This means that you really get more out of your money with the LeaseStation program!



To join or apply for a loan, kindly visit Zurich Beauty at http://www.zurich-beauty.com/pages/financing for a one-page application form. Zurich Beauty accepts many terms of payment, specifically Paypal, credits with the MasterCard and Visa logo, and Discover credit cards.



To view the company’s catalogue of wholesale parlor equipment, visit the Showroom at 5766 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago IL. 60659. Zurich Beauty processes orders online, 24/7.



Zurich Beauty updated their website with new products and a larger selection, Also offering free shipping on orders over 750 in the continual United States.



Contact:

Ivan Zuric

Zurich-Beauty.com

5766 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago IL 60659.

773-334-7743

http://www.zurich-beauty.com/