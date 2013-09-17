Zurich Private Capital Announces Essential Principles of a Solid Investment

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- A well-defined investment strategy is more often than not the most confused phrase. That is so because there is so much information out there on this topic and very less chance to put it all together. However, one company that is determined to attach sense to this mind boggling concept is Zurich Private Capital. This is an asset management company with a mission to enlighten customers on how investing in the right manner can help achieve long term growth.



In this regard, the company has come up with a list of five essentials. These refer to the principles of investment which form the basis of a sound financial decision. These principles put together lay a strong foundation for an apt investment plan. Zurich Private Capital believes that the essence of smart financial planning lies in following these principles which encourage the investor to look beyond the general concept of investing.



The principles suggested by the company also make financial planning accessible and easy because these principles establish clear cut rules which make decision making efficient and easy.



In order to have a successful financial life, the investor has to take baby steps in investment which means he or she has to implement what they learn about investment right away. This strategy helps in learning how the market works and how the variables in the market affect the long term goals of investment. Investment is not the end all; it is investing right that is important to maintain a healthy and steady financial status. To know what these principles are and what the company, Zurich Private Capital has to offer to its customers, log onto www.zurichprivatecapital.com



Media Contact

Zurich Private Capital

40 Bank Street, Canary Wharf, London E14 5N

0207 097 1231 and +41 43 5083402

info@zurichprivatecapital.com