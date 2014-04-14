ZWCAD + 2014 Is Now Available with Improved Features for Carrying out Complex Designing Tasks with a Greater Degree of Ease

Guangzhou, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2014 -- Users can now complete their complex designing projects with the new ZWCAD+ 2014 introduced by ZWCAD Software Co. Ltd. The new software is loaded with some remarkable features such as dynamic block, .Net app loaders and online modules that make it the best free drawing software for drafting and drawing complex designs with a greater degree of ease. The Overview Video reveals all the essential features of the new software in a comprehensive manner. The video will help people understand why ZWSOFT has added this new software in their portfolio and which is drawing the attention of the worldwide CAD/CAM user community.



The new software promotes fluent and solid working with complex designs and provides users with more capability and flexibility to carry out their tasks. Whether someone is working on a mechanical drawing or an architectural drawing, the ZWCAD+ 2014 with its powerful features helps to complete the task with ease and simplicity. The software features memory optimization which significantly scales down the memory usage while someone tries to open a drawing. The cad viewer ensures a smooth opening and viewing of the file for a user to carry out his/her intended task.



The spokesperson of the company maintains that ZWSOFT has included several micro innovations in this new software for smart, efficient and unique drawing and drafting of designs. He talks about the SmartSelect feature that allows users to quickly find entities like blocks to include in the drawing. Without using the Find Command, the task can be completed easily. The software also allows vocal annotation for including voice information within the design. This helps in better understanding of the minute details of the drawing and helps in the efficient completion of a project.



According to the spokesperson, the micro innovations included in the software make ZWCAD+ 2014 a smart and intuitive tool for users to complete their task with efficiency and accuracy. One can try the software to learn its features and functionalities in a better manner. To learn more about the software or to get its trial version, one may visit the link http://www.zwsoft.com/zwcad/ZWCAD_Overview/



About ZWCAD Design

ZWCAD Design Co., Ltd., the wholly-owned subsidiary of ZWSOFT, is an international CAD software provider through its network of over 300 partners in 80+ countries and regions. Its product ZWCAD+ is used by CAD designers across the AEC and MCAD industries.



For Media Contact:

ZWCAD Design

Jonathan Buckley,

+86-20-38289780

jonathan@zwsoft.com

Website: http://www.zwsoft.com/