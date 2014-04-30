ZWCAD Design Offers Free CAD Software for Building Design

Guangzhou, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- ZWCAD Design has introduced ZWCD+ CAD software that can be used to create house plans and 2D building designs with a greater degree of ease and efficiency. The software can provide an integrated solution from designing to processing machinery manufacturing, consumer goods designing and in several other fields. Many users of the software have accepted that it can greatly simplify the process of building design by bringing simple operation procedures within the software.



ZWSOFT has its full-fledged research and development centers where the developers keep researching on software tools to come up with advanced features and functionalities for users to carry out their designing tasks with a better accuracy and efficiency. The software features powerful functions and promotes flexible operations with its light-weight specification. With an automatic output and fast printing capabilities, the software supports almost all file formats.



The company spokesperson maintains that they focus on developing feature-rich and practical software and tools that can make the work easier, smarter and more efficient.



With its enhanced levels of humane operating modes, the software can significantly enhance the user experience. The software is easy to learn and one can easily use it to deliver highly creative and functional outputs. The spokesperson reveals that they pay a great attention to consumer creative areas and the enterprise requirements. This is the reason why their products help meet the client requirements in the most optimal manner. To learn more about their software programs, one may visit their website http://www.zwsoft.com/



About ZWCAD Design

ZWCAD Design Co., Ltd., the wholly-owned subsidiary of ZWSOFT, is an international CAD software provider through its network of over 300 partners in 80+ countries and regions. Its product ZWCAD+ is used by CAD designers across the AEC and MCAD industries.



For Media Contact:

Jonathan Buckley,

Company:ZWCAD Design

Phone: +86-20-38289780

Email Id: jonathan@zwsoft.com

Website: http://www.zwsoft.com/