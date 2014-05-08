ZWCAD+ Pro Is Now Available for FREE Download with Extra-Plus Tool-Kit

Guangzhou, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- ZWCAD DESIGN adds 18 new small functions in their feature-rich ZWCAD+ software that can greatly enhance the drafting and detailing efficiency of the users. The useful functions are well-thought of and have been designed by the developers of the company to establish ZWCAD+ Pro as the most desirable 2d design software available in the industry. This tool kit is available in English version for the free download.



The new smart functions include useful functions such as zooming text, break text, count block, rotate cursor and others. The file input function helps users to insert the contents of the text file in the DWG drawings. This flexibility allows including details in the drawings. Moreover, it also promotes text annotation for convenient use of the data and to understand the particulars of a drawing. The software also comes with an improved dwg reader to view the drawings and read its details.



The break text function included in the software is also an exceptional feature that helps a user to quickly extract multiline text described in the content. This feature can dramatically improve the efficiency of a user, allowing the data use in a convenient manner. The spokesperson of the company maintains that all these functions have been included after a thoughtful consideration to add more capabilities in a CAD to help improve the work efficiency and accuracy of the users.



The move layer object is another remarkable function that can help quickly select a layer of a particular object. When there are a large number of objects in a drawing, this function can prove of great help in selecting the layers and moving objects.



The free tool kit can be used in the ZWCAD+ Pro version and which can significantly improve the efficiency of the users in creating highly functional drawings to be used in various projects. Interested users can learn more about the new functions in detail and can download the tool kit for free from the link http://www.zwsoft.com/zwcad/Extra-plus-Tool-kit/.



About ZWSOFT

ZWCAD Software Co. Ltd is one of the world-renowned providers of CAM/CAD solutions. It handles a clientele of 320,000 operating in about 80 countries. It is a well reputed, reliable and committed provider of CAM/CAD software to both MCAD and AEC industries. ZWSOFT has been successful in creating designs of products related to software and these have been capable of consistently satisfying both 3D and 2D needs.



For Media Contact:

ZWCAD Design

Jonathan Buckley,

+86-20-38289780

jonathan@zwsoft.com

Website: http://www.zwsoft.com/