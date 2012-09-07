ZweenaHealth.com Continues to Boost Online PHR Offering Through Regular Consumer-focused Improvements

Skillman, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2012 -- ZweenaHealth.com is a provider of online PHR (Personal Health Record) and health information management and health information technology (Health IT) services. Zweena collects patient medical records directly from doctors’ offices, organizes and digitizes them to create an electronic health record that provides updated health information and is accessible online. Zweena also collaborates with Microsoft HealthVault by updating patients' personal HealthVault accounts.



By focusing on the customer’s perspective and accumulating user preferences and service ratings through a variety of user-approved means, Zweena is working to continually roll out service improvements for its online PHR platform.



A PHR service should be personal – after all the ‘P’ in PHR stands for ‘personal’. This means that a PHR should be tailored to reflect the needs and desires of the users. Besides internally optimizing a PHR platform to add flexibility, function, speed and interactivity, attention should be paid to what the users are saying – what are they not currently able to do that they wish they could? What don’t they like about the service? What do they like about the service?



Feedback of this sort could be extremely valuable, and can factor into the design of new services and improvements/upgrades for existing services which improve usability, function, interactivity and appeal of the system – this is Zweena strives to do on a regular basis, as it is poised to continually release streams of consumer-focused product improvements.



"At Zweena, we are particularly excited about making our online PHR platform the best it can be. That in itself is an achievement, but more important is the smile we put on the faces of our customers – we like to make the work of creating, using and managing a PHR lighter, easier, more interactive and faster for our customers. We’re always delighted to add service improvements on a regular basis, and we always strive to listen to our users and adapt their ideas to improve the usability and functionality of our system," says ZweenaHealth.com CEO John Phelan.



Zweena's online PHR service provides patients and providers with a secure, private and easy-to-access platform that offers a truly comprehensive and accurate online personal health record. By minimizing stress and error and presenting useful health information in a clear and actionable way, Zweena allows patients to really be in control of their health information, and makes it possible for providers to access updated and accurate information that saves time, cost and human life.



To learn more or get started, please visit zweenahealth.com, send an email to info@zweenahealth.com or call the Zweena help line on 877-848-4248 for more information.



