ZWSOFT Unveils New Mechanical Drafting & Architectural Drawing Software for the Building Industry

Guangzhou, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- China based software company, ZWSOFT releases new set of software that allow designers, architects and other professionals from the construction and building industry to carry out their design work with a greater degree of efficiency. Their newly introduced mechanical drafting software is going to revolutionize the building industry by providing designers with great convenience when it comes to conceptualizing drawings with customizable standards of an international class. The software is available in German, Czech and Polish versions besides in English. The tool supports different drafting environments such as ISO, ANSI, DIN, JIS, and GB which allow designers to maintain a common form of communication.



In a presentation, the company reveals that the new software has several amazing features that not only makes it an innovative drafting tool of the modern era but also make it a standard synchronous tool. Their architectural drawing software, ZCAD has been already an internationally acclaimed software that is very popular among the architect and the designer fraternity. The ZCAD software is often considered as a complete solution for the architects and designers who want to showcase their creativity and come out with unique design layouts to please their clients. This is a smart software or a visualization tool that allows to carry out 2D drawing and 3D presentation with great proficiency.



ZWSOFT is always at the forefront when it comes to developing innovative tools for providing a helpful assistance to the building industry professionals. For instance, their DWG viewer for Mac is a unique tool that allows users to open dwg documents on the Mac platform. By providing such cutting-edge tools, ZWSOFT intends to promote innovation among the users of different OS and platforms. The idea is to overcome challenges and limitations that one may come across because of different platform related issues.



More importantly, ZWSOFT always believe in creating tools that could help simplify the works of the architects and other professionals and hence promotes design innovations in a simple manner. One can learn more about different types of tools that the company offers by visiting the website http://www.zwsoft.com/ .



About ZWSOFT

ZWCAD Software Co. Ltd is one of the world-renowned providers of CAM/CAD solutions. It handles a clientele of 320,000 operating in about 80 countries. It is a well reputed, reliable and committed provider of CAM/CAD software to both MCAD and AEC industries. ZWSOFT has been successful in creating designs of products related to software and these have been capable of consistently satisfying both 3D and 2D needs.



For Media Enquiries:

Telephone: +86-20-38289780 ext 520

Email: sales@zwsoft.com

Website: http://www.zwsoft.com/