Zydus Cadila: Biosimilars Company Analysis - New Market Research Report

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2012 -- This analysis evaluates the company's strategy and key strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats, and provides an overview of the company's biosimilars portfolio, including analysis of key product profiles, examining key drivers and resistors to development, market sizing, specifics of development such as clinical trials (where available) for each key biosimilar molecule in development.
Scope
- Strategic insight into the key strategies that have shaped the company's progress and/or will define its outlook going forward.
- Provides an indication of how biosimilars fit into the wider company context, and a history of deals & alliances.
Highlights
Zydus Cadila has a wide variety of biosimilars in its portfolio covering a number of indications, including five copy-biologics that are available in India, with a further 12 candidates in development, two of which are in clinical trials. The remaining 10 are at various stages of preclinical development, four of which are monoclonal antibodies.
- Evaluate key products in Zydus's broad biosimilars portfolio covering a number of indications
- See how partnerships will prove crucial for international product launches
