Zydus Cadila Healthcare Limited - Product Pipeline Review - 2012 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- Zydus Cadila Healthcare Limited - Product Pipeline Review - 2012 provides data on the Zydus Cadila Healthcare Limited’s research and development focus. The report includes information on current developmental pipeline, complete with latest updates, and features on discontinued and dormant projects.
Scope
- Zydus Cadila Healthcare Limited - Brief Zydus Cadila Healthcare Limited overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.
- Review of current pipeline of Zydus Cadila Healthcare Limited human therapeutic division.
- Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.
- Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.
- Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of Zydus Cadila Healthcare Limited with complete description of the product’s developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.
- Recent updates of the Zydus Cadila Healthcare Limited’s pipeline in the last quarter.
- Key discontinued and dormant projects.
- Latest news and deals relating to the products.
Reasons to buy
- Evaluate Zydus Cadila Healthcare Limited’s strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.
- Assess the growth potential of Zydus Cadila Healthcare Limited in its therapy areas of focus.
- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the Zydus Cadila Healthcare Limited’s R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.
- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.
- Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with Zydus Cadila Healthcare Limited.
- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.
- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of Zydus Cadila Healthcare Limited and identify potential opportunities in those areas.
Keywords
Current R&D Portfolio of Zydus Cadila Healthcare Limited; Zydus Cadila Healthcare Limited - Key Therapeutics; Zydus Cadila Healthcare Limited - Pipeline Overview and Promising Molecules; Zydus Cadila Healthcare Limited - News; Zydus Cadila Healthcare Limited - Latest Updates; Zydus Cadila Healthcare Limited - Pipeline; Zydus Cadila Healthcare Limited - Discontinued/Dormant Projects
To view table of contents for this market report please visit:
http://www.reportstack.com/product/89915/zydus-cadila-healthcare-limited-product-pipeline-review-2012.html