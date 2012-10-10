Zygo Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIGO) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Excessive Executive Pay

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- Certain officers and directors of Zygo Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIGO) are currently under investigation concerning whether they breached their fiduciary duties by paying certain top officials at Zygo Corporation excessive compensation.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain directors and officers of Zygo Corporation harmed the company by agreeing to pay certain of Zygo’s senior officers and executives excessive compensation.



Zygo Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIGO) reported that its Total Revenue rose from $101.33 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2010 to $166.84 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2012, and its Net Loss of $6.29 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2010 turned into a Net Income of $43.02 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2012.



Shares of Zygo Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIGO) grew from $3.40 per share in March 2009 to as high as $19.98 per share in May 2012.



The total compensation of certain to officials at Zygo Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIGO) increased. For instance its President and CEO’s pay rose from over $1.52 million in 2010 to over $1.85 million in 2012 and its VP and CFO’s compensation increased from over $593,000 in 2011 to over $682,000 in 2012.



