Taipei City, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- Advancing to the next level: World of Warcraft (WOW) players now have the opportunity to access instant, reliable, free help to complete more quests and level with ease.



Zygor Guides, a leading producer of in-game WOW leveling resources today announces the release of its new WOW guide, compatible with the most recent WOW updates. Users can try a no-cost, no-risk trial for a limited time by signing up for a membership at this website.



“Most guides outside the game [World of Warcraft] change quickly and become outdated,” said a company spokesperson. “With Zygor Guides, users can learn all they need to know to advance levels quickly and enjoy a faster and streamlined gaming experience.”



With more than nine million subscribers worldwide, World of Warcraft has captivated the gaming community for more than a decade. With each new update and Azeroth realm expansion, gamers scramble to learn all they need to know to master the next level in the game. For some, leveling comes easy, but for the majority, a little in-game help goes a long way.



Visit the official page here.



Zygor is the leading in-game guides’ developer, with a full range of WOW resources, including Leveling & Loremaster, Dailies & Events, Professions & Achievements, Vanity Pets & Mounts, Titles, Reps & Macros and Dungeons & Gear guides, among others.



Easy-to-follow and user-friendly, each guide features a Customizable Guide Viewer, Built-In navigational Waypoint Arrow, and the ability to stay on top of all-things new with dynamic, Continuous Updates. The company promises that all products comply “100 percent with Blizzard's Terms of Service.” All Zygor in-game resources include 24-hour guide support.



Click here to take a closer look at the product.



“Our guides make it possible for gamers to spend less time researching and more time playing,” the spokesperson continued.



For a limited time, Zygor Guides invites gamers to enjoy “the freedom to level” and realize their true gaming potential with a risk-free, no-cost trial. More information is available on the Zygor website.