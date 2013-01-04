14 Day Free Trial for New Subscribers to Peter Leeds Penny Stocks Newsletter

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- Under the guidance of a leading penny stock expert such as Peter Leeds, the newsletter gives investors who are looking to get into the penny stock market a crash course on the best method to invest. New investors can sign up for a free 14 day trial of the newsletter with no risk.



The newsletter updates subscribers of Peter’s top penny stock picks through their 'Hot List' and advises readers on when to buy each stock from their list and at what price. The Guide also contains a price range opinion that lets subscribers know which to buy as well as both short and long term sell ranges which can be used when trading.



An advantage of subscribing to the penny stocks newsletter is that once subscribed, traders receive daily updates that include comments on their past calls and continuing updates on earlier penny stock picks.



Education is provided for new investors. Many are not aware that a penny stock is any stock that is trading under $5 per share. These are common shares of small public companies that trade at low prices per share in public markets. The low prices allow novice investors to explore the markets without risking an extensive amount of money. If the stock were to dip in price, the investor will not have lost an excessive sum of money.



Another advantage of penny stocks is that are easy to buy through brokers and available to the public. Cent stocks are listed in each stock exchange market. A big advantage is the potential for very high returns on the initial investment. It is not uncommon for top penny stocks to double or triple in price in an extremely short period of time.



A large number of investors use the services from Peter Leeds, an expert penny stock professional who knows which penny stock to buy. He has a team of experts who only research penny stocks and provide their expertise and advise to subscribers.



From analysis to editorial, customer service to publication, it's time to discover the advantage that the Peter Leeds team has to offer. Given the amount of research and analysis release, the volume of information produced, and the excellent service provided, it really does take several professionals to do it right. To learn more about Peter Leeds and his newsletter visit our site at http://www.pennystocks.net.



About Peter Leeds

We recently got update about Top 3 Industries Which Benefit from Obama Presidency via Peter Leeds is available in the market. Visit http://www.pennystocks.net for more information all about Hot Penny Stocks available.