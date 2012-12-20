2013 Predictions for Penny Stock Players

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- Early in 2012, Leeds argued that the unemployment rate would drop from 9% to 7.5%. Today, the outlook in Europe remains uncertain, and a U.S. fiscal cliff looms large. Combined with the spring budget negotiations between the Obama administration and the Republican House, Leeds is projecting the unemployment rate will hover around 7.5% by year-end-2013.



The official unemployment rate last month was 7.7%, a decline from 8.7% at the same time in 2011. The Great Recession all-time high unemployment rate was 10%, which hit in October 2009.



In another positive trend, the Federal Reserve recently, announced that non-financial U.S. corporations have $1.74 trillion dollars in cash and liquid assets as of Q3, 2012. That total is approximately $44 billion more than the three months prior of Q2 2012.



The U.S. Federal Reserve also anticipates that the economy will expand in 2013, ranging from 2.3% to 3% of total gross domestic product. Meanwhile, growth in the year following 2013 is anticipated to be somewhere between 3% to 3.5% of total gross domestic product.



In November of this year, private sector employment came in at an estimated 146,000 newly created jobs. That number is not far from the 151,000 jobs per month average for the year (2012). The pace of job increases also improved and was a counter to economists’ expectations that Hurricane Sandy would push job creation back to less than 100,000 or estimates of just 86,000 new jobs.



Asked how this and other predictions play into his penny stocks and the various penny stock investing picks, Leeds mentions that all factors affect the economy and the nation in their own ways, and those in turn will impact penny stock investing. With penny stock investing, Leeds suggests maximizing knowledge and careful monitoring are imperative, even when the potential for direct impacts may not be clear.



