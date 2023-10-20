$22.0 Billion Mobile Device Management Market: Type, Offering and Security Type, Industry Analysis by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2023 -- The global Mobile Device Management Market size is expected to grow USD 6.9 billion in 2022 to USD 22.0 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.1% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™. The increasing adoption of BYOD culture among enterprises will enhance the market growth.



The report covers the competitive landscape and profiles of major market players, such as VMware (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Blackberry (Canada), Citrix (US), Google (US), Cisco (US), Samsung (South Korea), Micro Focus (UK), ZOHO (India), SolarWinds (US), SAP (Germany), Quest Software (US), Ivanti (US), Sophos (US), SOTI (Canada), Jamf (US), Qualys (US), Snow Software (Sweden), Matrix 42 (Germany), Rippling (US), 42Gears (US), ProMobi (India), Baramundi (Germany), Mitsogo Inc (US), Codeproof technologies (US), AppTec (Switzerland), Addigy (US), Kandji (US). These players have adopted several organic and inorganic growth strategies, including new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and acquisitions, to expand their offerings and market shares in the global mobile device management market.



VMware provides mobile device management such as VMware Workspace ONE, Unified endpoint management and anywhere workspace station. Anywhere Workspace solution is designed to let the client's employee to gain security and frictionless experience of the connection. This can be used to build trust to empower distributed workforce. This also reduces cost and operational overheads. Unified endpoint management takes a user-centric approach to enable IT to centrally manage every device, every app, and every mobile use case, which can be corporate-owned or BYOD.



One of the major companies in the market for mobile device management is Microsoft. Microsoft Intune, a cloud-based service that focuses on mobile device management (MDM) and mobile application management, is a service that the company plans to offer (MAM). Microsoft provides a variety of support services for managing mobile devices. The company provides customers with software, platforms, content delivery systems, support, and consulting services through cloud-based solutions. Micosoft access is divided into three categories which include personal computing, intelligent clouds, and productivity and business processes.



With both organic and inorganic development initiatives, VMware focuses on Y-o-Y growth. For instance, in June 2021, VMware and Zoom Video Communications teamed up to make it possible for hybrid work environments to collaborate in a better and more secure way. In an effort to further enhance usability, application and network speed, and security, the VMware Anywhere Workspace and Zoom collaboration platform are now interoperable.



