3 Stunning New Long Length Lace Blouses in White, Yellow and Blue Are Featured at the-New-Fashion.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Lace blouses are ideal for the warm spring and summer months because they are generally light, loose fitting garments. So with that in mind, The-New-Fashion.com have just been looking at some of the lace blouses that are available to buy in 2014, and have picked out three in particular that have recently gone on sale this month.



These three items are all long length lace blouses, and they are all partially see-through and extremely pretty.



They are available in a choice of three different colors (white, yellow or blue) and three different sizes, and each one is currently on sale for just $41.39 from the Choies.com website, having been reduced by more than 10%.



Commenting on these three blouses, a spokeswoman for The-New-Fashion.com said:



"I have always been a big fan of lace blouses, and these three new ones for April are absolutely stunning in my opinion."



"They are a little longer than most blouses, but they still look really attractive, and what I like about them is that they appear to be very light and loose fitting, which makes them perfect for this time of the year, and indeed the warmer summer months. Plus they are all versatile enough to be worn with all kinds of different outfits."



Anyone that would like to read more about these long length lace blouses, or would like to view photos of each of the three colors that are available, can do so by visiting:



http://the-new-fashion.com/2014/04/16/3-long-length-lace-blouses-that-are-new-this-april/



About The-New-Fashion.com

The-New-Fashion.com alerts people to the latest women's fashion trends and showcases some of the best new items of clothing that come on to the market.