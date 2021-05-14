Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global 3D CAD Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. 3D CAD Software Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the 3D CAD Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Autodesk Inc. (United States), Bentley Systems Inc. (United States), Dassault Systèmes (France), Gehry Technologies Inc. (United States), Ptc Inc (United States), Gstarsoft Co. Ltd. (China), 3D Systems Corp. (United States), Aveva Group Plc (United Kingdom), Hexagon (Sweden), Ironcad Llc (United States).



Definition:

3D Computer-Aided Design (or Drafting) Software, also known as 3D CAD Software, is a design tool which employs computers to create models of products and drawings while they are in the process of being created. 3D CAD Software is used to design almost every product of the market in the world. 3D CAD is been used for many different applications. 3D CAD software helps in increasing the productivity of the designer, also improve the design quality, communications through the documentation, and also create a database for the manufacturing. This technology assists engineers and architects in producing large & complicated designs. It gives a detailed description of any component in a graphical format and assists in engineering. 3D Computer-aided design software is used to accomplish preliminary design plus layouts, details and calculations, creating various 3-D models, creating and releasing drawings, as well as interfacing with analysis, manufacturing, marketing, and end-user personnel. As manufacturers have rapidly shifted from 2D to 3D CAD in today's digital world, designers have surged the use of it to enhance designs and improve communication.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global 3D CAD Software Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Drivers

- Use Of 3D CAD In Packaging Machinery

- Latest Technological Advancements



Market Trend

- Reality Capture and Augmented Reality Provide New Perspectives



Opportunities

- Demand For Mobile Access To 3D CAD

- Cloud-Based CAD Service

- Need For Advanced Real-Time Rendering



Challenges

- Threat of New Entrants in Market



The Global 3D CAD Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Cloud, On-premise), Application (Manufacturing, Automotive, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Others), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premise), Modelling (Solid Modelling, Surface Modelling, Wire Frame Modelling), Operating System (Windows, Mac OS, Linux)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global 3D CAD Software Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the 3D CAD Software market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the 3D CAD Software Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the 3D CAD Software

Chapter 4: Presenting the 3D CAD Software Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the 3D CAD Software market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, 3D CAD Software Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.



