3D Technology May Be Used to Screen for Vision Problems Says Vision Therapy Expert

Gainesville, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2012 -- Three-dimensional viewing technologies, such as those in theaters across the country, are often criticized for causing dizziness and discomfort in some individuals. However, some optometrists believe that this fact may have a redeeming purpose in the diagnosis of vision disorders.



The 3D technology currently being used in theaters relies on the ability of the eye to change focus. By altering how the screen is viewed at different depths through specialized lenses, the illusion of depth is created in the theater. Special televisions can now bring this same illusion into people’s living rooms.



A recent criticism of 3D viewing technologies is that people complain of dizziness, discomfort, and lack of depth when viewing three-dimensional images, a condition which has been dubbed “3D Vision Syndrome.



With studies into potential lasting harmful effects of 3D technology having so far been inconclusive, optometrists are beginning to see 3D Vision Syndrome as an indication of a bigger, underlying vision problem in those who suffer from it. “In most cases, this is a strong sign of a binocular vision disorder, such as convergence insufficiency,” vision therapy expert Dr. Tod Davis explains.



Vision therapists often employ a wide variety of techniques in order to permanently correct problems with eye teaming and visual intelligence. Convergence insufficiency is a treatable vision disorder in which the eyes have difficulty focusing on near objects for extended periods of time. According to Dr. Davis, “The eyes drift out despite trying to do near work.”



Other than 3D Vision Syndrome, no adverse effects have been discovered for the use of 3D technology. However, Dr. Davis still recommends limiting exposure to such devices. “Limiting the viewing of television, especially for young children, is extremely important, whether that viewing is in 2D or 3D. Long-term focus on screens can lead to difficulty focusing on close or far objects.”



