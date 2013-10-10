4Inkjets Coupon Offers Big Savings on Orders Large and Small with Coupon Code Spy

Florida City, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Ink cartridges are a necessity, but for years printer companies made the majority of their profit margins from overcharging on ink. 4inkjets is an online store that offers top quality ink cartridges at low prices, circumventing the printer manufacturers and dealing direct with consumers. They are offering special discounts on the first day of Fall and on Halloween, to encourage their customers to make even bigger savings ahead of the winter, when Thanksgiving and Christmas require all the spare cash possible.



4inkjets carry a complete line of printer inkjet cartridges, inkjet refill kits, laser toner, fax toner and countless other printer supplies for virtually any inkjet or laser printer on the market. 4inkjets has been named a BizRate Platinum Circle of Excellence Award Winner for the last eight years thanks to their highest quality products and unequalled customer service. Part of their reputation is based on their regular sales and offers.



Coupon Code Spy now plays host to two special coupon codes, the Fall Savings Sale and the Halloween Sale 4inkjets coupon. The Fall Savings sale offers 10% off all orders and free shipping on all orders over $50 (excluding OEM items) on the first day of Fall, while the Halloween Savings coupon offers the same deal on Halloween, giving users two unique opportunities to reload their cartridges for the winter and save money at the same time.



A spokesperson for Coupon Code Spy explained, “We regularly receive coupon codes from 4inkjets because they respect bargain hunters. Those who are passionate about paying the best price respect those who provide the best service and the most competitive rates, and 4inkjets have been outstanding in their industry for those very criteria. We are happy to provide our visitors with a 4inkjets Coupon Code a great way to save even more on these great products.”



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