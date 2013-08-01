Aap Implantate AG (AAQ) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update - New Market Research Report

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "aap Implantate AG (AAQ) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- aap Implantate AG (aap) is a medical technology company. The company's products and solutions include Biomaterials, Bone cements and cementing techniques, Trauma and orthopedics (joint replacement). It provides services in the areas of fracture healing (traumatology) and biomaterials. aap products include hole screws and standard plates and screws (T-, L-, and third-tube reconstruction plates among others for minute, and large fragment systems). The company also offers the anatomical plate system LOQTEQ an angle-stable compression technology. It makes the patented design of the anatomic plate system product family that allows solidity and angular steadiness in one step, with a locking screw. aap is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the aap Implantate AG portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape globally.
