ACLS Certification Expert United Medical Education Now Provides Access to Course Materials and Exams

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- United Medical Education, a company that teaches online ACLS, PALS, and BLS certification courses, recently announced its decision to offer students access to course materials and practice exams without charge prior to purchase.



To access the complimentary resources, United Medical Education’s visitors only need to create an account with ACLS-BLS-PALS.com. The user account, which is also available at no charge, allows students to view any ACLS, PALS, and BLS training materials and exams. In this way, students can thoroughly inspect United Medical Association’s products before making a purchase.



Students can take United Medical Education’s courses to earn certifications and recertification in ACLS, PALS, and BLS procedures. All lessons are provided through www.ACLS-PALS-BLS.com.



“We let you choose your pace and rate of success,” stated an article on United Medical Education. “Our courses include a proprietary training, testing, and certificate delivery program that is completely automated, making certification and recertification extremely easy.”



United Medical Education’s courses are nationally and internationally accepted. Although the company does not require hands-on skills checks, all of its ACLS, PALS, and BLS courses follow the current American Heart Association guidelines. All courses use free online and printable manuals, and students can retake exams as many times as they need to. After obtaining a passing grade, United Medical Education provides its students with instant online provider cards in addition to two physical copies of the cards, all of which are valid for up to two years.



Individuals interested in learning more about United Medical Education and its ACLS BLS PALS services can visit the company’s website for more information. The company accepts payments through Visa, MasterCard, Discover, American Express, and PayPal.



About United Medical Education

United Medical Education is a professional medical certification company that focuses in teaching ACLS, PALS, and BLS certification courses. The company uses an automated teaching, testing, and certificate delivery system that allows students to complete their certifications entirely online. United Medical Education takes an interest in what medical professionals most desire in their ACLS, PALS, and BLS certification courses, and strives to upkeep an online automated testing and delivery system that will guide all students to success. For more information, please visit http://www.acls-pals-bls.com