Adding Value to Staple Foods: A Lesson from the European Pasta Market - New Market Study Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Adding Value to Staple Foods: A Lesson From the European Pasta Market" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Despite sluggish global volume growth, pasta offers great opportunities to international manufacturers. Sales in Western Europe will be driven by increasing demand for premium products and health properties. In Eastern Europe, tourism outflows to Italy will underpin consumer interest for Mediterranean cuisine. Elsewhere, multi-functionality of pasta, often used as a core ingredient in soup, will drive sales in regions such as South America.
Euromonitor International's Adding Value to Staple Foods: A Lesson From the European Pasta Market global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Packaged Food market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends and identifies the leading companies and brands. It also offers strategic analysis on driving packaged food industry trends like health and wellness, premiumisation, convenience and value-for-money and how those trends influence factors like new product developments, packaging innovations, retail distribution and retail pricing both historically and into the future.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Baby Food, Bakery, Canned/Preserved Food, Chilled Processed Food, Confectionery, Dairy, Dried Processed Food, Frozen Processed Food, Ice Cream, Impulse and Indulgence Products, Meal Replacement, Meal Solutions, Noodles, Nutrition/Staples, Oils and Fats, Pasta, Ready Meals, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Snack Bars, Soup, Spreads, Sweet and Savoury Snacks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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