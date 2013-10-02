Adidas Group in Apparel (World): New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "adidas Group in Apparel (World)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- Germany-based sportswear giant adidas Group continues to trail perennial rival Nike Inc but has started to outperform its great competitor. adidas Group has increased its focus on developing company-owned retail space which allows it far greater brand control. Growth in 2012 was fuelled by retail outlet expansion, but as ever, product development, a loyal consumer base and the company's ongoing endorsement deals with leading sports stars, teams and events are also key to future growth.
Euromonitor International's adidas Group in Apparel (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Apparel industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Clothing, Footwear, Sportswear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Apparel market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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