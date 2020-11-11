Agricultural Equipment Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities by 2028

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2020 -- A market study published by FMI on the Agricultural Equipment market includes global industry analysis 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment 2020-2030, and provides a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. By conducting a thorough research on the historic, current as well as future growth parameters of the Agricultural Equipment market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with utmost accuracy.



Agricultural Equipment Market: Taxonomy



The global Agricultural Equipment market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.



By Product type



Tractors



Rotavators



Wheel Type



Crawler Type



Threshers & Dehuskers



Wheel Type



Crawler Type



Power Tillers



Wheel Type



Crawler Type



Power Weeder



Wheel Type



Crawler Type



Plough



Baler



Seed Drill



By Category



Tractor Pulled / Attachment



Self-Propelled



By Ownership



Individual



Rental



By Regions



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Pacific



Middle east & Africa



Report Chapters



Chapter 01 – Executive Summary



The report initiates with the executive summary of the Agricultural Equipment market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand & supply-side trends about the Agricultural Equipment market.



Chapter 02 – Market Overview



Readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the Agricultural Equipment market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the Agricultural Equipment market. Along with this, comprehensive information about Agricultural Equipment and their properties are provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the Agricultural Equipment market report.



Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends



The Agricultural Equipment market report provides the key market trends that are estimated to significantly impact the Agricultural Equipment market growth over the forecast period. Industry developments are also provided in this section.



Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors



This section includes the factors that have emerged as key successful factors and strategies adopted by key market participants.



Chapter 05 – Market Background



This chapter explains main macro-economic factors that are anticipated to impact the growth of the Agricultural Equipment market over the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain, supply chain, forecast factors, and value chain analysis for the Agricultural Equipment market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.



Chapter 06 – Market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030



This chapter contains details of the historic market volume analysis and projections of current and future market situation for volume based on the Y-o-Y growth trend analysis



Chapter 07 – Market Demand value (in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030



This chapter provide details about the Agricultural Equipment market value analysis based on historic data. Current and future market value projections are also included in this chapter based on Y-o-Y growth analysis and absolute opportunity analysis.



Chapter 08 – Market Analysis for 2015-2019 and Forecast for 2020-2030, by Product Type



Based on the type, the Agricultural Equipment market is segmented into tractors, rotavators, threshers & dehuskers, power tiller, power weeder, plough, baler and seed drill. In this section, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the Agricultural Equipment market and market attractiveness analysis based on the product type.



Chapter 09 – Global Agricultural Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Category



Based on the end use, the Agricultural Equipment market is segmented into two categories as tractor pulled and self-propelled. In this chapter the information about key trends and developments in global Agricultural Equipment market and market attractiveness analysis based on Category is provided.



Chapter 10 – Global Agricultural Equipment Market Analysis by Ownership



The Agricultural Equipment market is segmented in two segments as individually owned and Rental Company owned. This chapter includes analysis of the growth of the global Agricultural Equipment market according to the Ownership segments.



Chapter 11 – Global Agricultural Equipment Market Analysis by Region



This chapter explains how the Agricultural Equipment market will grow across several regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).



Chapter 12 – North America Agricultural Equipment Market Analysis



This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America Agricultural Equipment market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on the application and countries in North America.



Chapter 13 – Latin America Agricultural Equipment Market Analysis



This chapter includes the growth scenario of the Agricultural Equipment market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments have been provided.



Chapter 14 – Europe Agricultural Equipment Market Analysis



Important growth prospects of the Agricultural Equipment market based on its end users in several countries such as Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Russia, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.



Chapter 15 – East Asia Agricultural Equipment Market Analysis



In this chapter, China, Japan and South Korea countries are prominent countries in the East Asia region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the East Asia Agricultural Equipment market. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the East Asia Agricultural Equipment market during the forecast period of 2020-2030.



Chapter 16 – South Asia & Pacific Agricultural Equipment Market Analysis



This chapter highlights the growth of the Agricultural Equipment market in Japan. This section also help readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Agricultural Equipment market in South Asia & Pacific.



Chapter 17 – Middle East & Africa Agricultural Equipment Market Analysis



The growth prospects of global Agricultural Equipment market in several countries such as GCC, Africa, Turkey and Rest on MEA are included in this chapter along with Y-o-Y growth analysis.



Chapter 18 – Competition Analysis



In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the Agricultural Equipment market, along with a detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, strategic overview, revenue shares, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Bucher Industries AG, AGCO Corp, Deere & Company, EXEL Industries, CLAAS KGaA mbH, ISEKI & CO. LTD., CNH Industrial N.V., Krone UK Group, Kubota Corporation, LEMKEN GmbH & Co. KG, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Mitsubishi Mahindra Agricultural Machinery Co. Ltd, SDF S.p.A., Tractor and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE)



Chapter 19 – Assumptions and Acronyms



This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the Agricultural Equipment market report.



Chapter 20 – Research Methodology



This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the Agricultural Equipment market.



