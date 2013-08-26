Air Care in Denmark - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Air Care in Denmark", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Danish consumers are sceptical about air care products as a part of everyday life. A big and growing "green" segment of the population views them as unnecessary and artificial, believing that any bad smell at home should be dealt with by cleaning and ventilating and by not covering it up with perfume. Furthermore, there is a strong concern that extensive use of air care products might cause allergies, a problem put into focus by official warnings from The Environmental Protection Agency...
Euromonitor International's Air Care in Denmark market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Candle Air Fresheners, Car Air Fresheners, Electric Air Fresheners, Gel Air Fresheners, Liquid Air Fresheners, Other Air Care, Spray/Aerosol Air Fresheners.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Air Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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