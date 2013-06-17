Air Care in Latvia: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Air Care in Latvia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Air care saw growth in 2012 as the consumer purchasing power of Latvian consumers started to stabilise and people, sometimes being too optimistic about the economic situation, started in turn spending more on non-essential products. However, the value growth of the category owed mainly not to the value growth of sales, but to the increase of average unit price within air care, owing to the popularisation of more sophisticated product formats, such as concentrated sprays and gel air fresheners.
Euromonitor International's Air Care in Latvia market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Candle Air Fresheners, Car Air Fresheners, Electric Air Fresheners, Gel Air Fresheners, Liquid Air Fresheners, Other Air Care, Spray/Aerosol Air Fresheners.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
