New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- After a strong launch in 2010, candle air fresheners continued to record healthy growth in 2011 and 2012, but this began to subside in 2013, falling from current value growth of 12% in 2012 down to 2% in 2013. Despite this, Air Wick launched the Air Wick Multicolour Candle in 2013. This candle product changes colour while it is alight. Air Wick also launched a Black Edition Multicolour Candle in 2013, which was advertised on New Zealand TV. The latter has a glass-patterned window that casts shadows and patterns when alight.
Competitive Landscape
In 2013, air fresheners continued to be dominated by two brands, Glade (SC Johnson & Son (NZ) Pty) with a value share of 39% and Air Wick (Reckitt Benckiser New Zealand) with a value share of 33%. These two brands dominated sales, as together they represented a 72% value share of air care in New Zealand in 2013. Other smaller brands included Ambi Pur (6% value share), No-Vac (5% value share), Private label (2% value share) and Neutradol (1% value share).
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Industry Prospects
Sales of air care are set to decline at a CAGR of 1% at constant 2013 prices over the forecast period. It is expected that sales of air fresheners will continue to be threatened by aromatherapy products, in particular scented candles, reeds and other interior formats, such as pebbles. These products are perceived as being premium and offering a more natural way to freshen and scent homes. Indeed, well-known beauty and personal care brands entered into the aromatherapy industry over the review period; for example, Revlon New Zealand introduced scented reeds. Therefore, to combat this development, it is expected that the manufacturers of the two key air care brands within New Zealand, Glade and Air Wick, will introduce more-premium interior-style products over the forecast period. This was already seen in 2013 with the introduction of the Glade Sense & Spray pebble finish automated air freshener.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Air Care industry in New Zealand with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Air Care industry in New Zealand, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Air Care in New Zealand market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Air Care in New Zealand?
- What are the major brands in New Zealand?
- How do plug-in electric air fresheners perform compared to the battery-operated ones?
- What is the most dynamic air care category?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Product coverage: Candle Air Fresheners, Car Air Fresheners, Electric Air Fresheners, Gel Air Fresheners, Liquid Air Fresheners, Other Air Care, Spray/Aerosol Air Fresheners.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Air Care in Peru
- Air Care in the United Arab Emirates
- Air Care in Estonia
- Air Care in Poland
- Air Care in Israel
- Air Care in China
- Air Care in Turkey
- The Future of the Skincare Market in New Zealand to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- Air Care in Australia
- Home Care in New Zealand