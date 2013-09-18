Air Care in Thailand - New Market Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Air Care in Thailand" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Air care saw strong value and volume growth in 2012. Spray/aerosol air fresheners remained the largest category in terms of value sales. Spray/aerosol air fresheners are perceived as the easiest way to freshen a room and can be used in any room in the house. International brands allocate marketing budget to television advertising in order to create brand awareness and stimulate demand. The messages are communicated that sprays can get tackle bad odours after cooking, and make a room fresh and...
Euromonitor International's Air Care in Thailand market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Candle Air Fresheners, Car Air Fresheners, Electric Air Fresheners, Gel Air Fresheners, Liquid Air Fresheners, Other Air Care, Spray/Aerosol Air Fresheners.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Air Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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