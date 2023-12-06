NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Airport Retailing Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Airport Retailing market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Autogrill (Italy), Baltona SA (Poland), Dufry (Switzerland), Gebr. Heinemann (Germany), Duty Free America (United States), Dubai Duty Free (United Arab Emirates), Bahrain Duty Free Shop Complex (Bahrain), World Duty Free Group (WDFG) (Spain), DFS Group (Hong Kong), Aer Rianta International (Ireland), Lotte Duty Free (South Korea), King Power International (Thailand).



Scope of the Report of Airport Retailing

Airport retailing has become a popular concept in the few decades. Often called travel retail, it has become one of the important strategies of key companies planning to promote and create awareness about their brand. Airports where airfares are low are not able to generate high revenue from aeronautical business. Therefore, they shift to non-aeronautical businesses such as retail shops, restaurant, bars, and others. Airport retailing can also include services including hotels, nursing homes, car rental outlets, banks, exchange offices, drugstores, and other stores such as jewelry, books and magazines, gifts and crafts, clothing & accessories, convenience stores, optics, perfumes, and souvenirs.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Direct Retailer, Department Store, Specialty Retailer, Supermarkets), Category Type (Liquor & Tobacco, Fragrance and Cosmetics, Fashion & Accessories, Food & Confectionery, Others), Terminal Type (Domestic Terminal, International Terminal)



Market Trends:

Rising Promotional Activities to Increase the Sale of Duty Free Products



Opportunities:

Increasing Customer Experience at Airports in Both Developed and Developing Economies

Surging the Disposable Income of the Population and Availability of Luxury Products at Affordable Prices



Market Drivers:

Increasing Tourism Sector Globally

Expansion of Multinational Retailers and Increasing Number of Terminals at Airport

Rise in Number of Passengers, Specifically in Developing Countries Includes India and China



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



