Alcoholic Drinks in New Zealand - New Report Available

New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Alcoholic Drinks in New Zealand"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- The total volume decline in 2012 for alcoholic drinks was greater than the slight overall decline seen during the review period. Factors responsible for this included the consumer purchasing of smaller quantities of higher-quality beer, the move from beer to other alcoholic drinks by consumers, the poor weather conditions of the 2011-2012 summer, the reduced 2012 grape harvest and negative media coverage of the RTDs category.
Euromonitor International's Alcoholic Drinks in New Zealand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs/High-Strength Premixes, Spirits, Wine.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Future of Turkey Non-Alcoholic Drinks Packaging to 2017
- Alcoholic Drinks in the US
- Targeting Adult Consumer Needs in Soft Drinks
- Alcoholic Drinks in Chile
- Alcoholic Drinks in Ukraine
- Alcoholic Drinks in Bolivia
- Alcoholic Drinks in China
- Alcoholic Drinks in the Netherlands
- Beer in New Zealand
- Rtds/High-Strength Premixes in New Zealand