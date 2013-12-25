Alcoholic Drinks in Thailand - New Market Report

New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/25/2013 -- The strong economic recovery in the aftermath of the flooding in Thailand allowed brand players to see improving sales of alcoholic drinks. This was followed by an increase in the minimum wage in 2012, which raised the incomes of blue collar workers, leading to higher expenditure on necessary goods and entertainment. Mid-priced to premium beer, spirits and wine benefited from the optimistic economic environment, with lower risk of political divide. Shifts in consumption patterns were witnessed,...
Euromonitor International's Alcoholic Drinks in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs/High-Strength Premixes, Spirits, Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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